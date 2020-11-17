You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Court gives nod for KrisEnergy scheme meeting, extends debt stay to January

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 9:16 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE Singapore High Court has granted leave for debt-ridden KrisEnergy to convene a meeting of its scheme creditors within three months from Nov 16.

The mainboard-listed upstream oil and gas firm's debt moratorium has also been extended again, this time to Jan 16, 2021. It was first granted in September last year.

KrisEnergy's creditors include Keppel Shipyard, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, zero-coupon noteholders, holders of its S$130 million senior unsecured notes due 2022, holders of its S$200 million senior unsecured notes due 2023, Rubicon Vantage International and Maritime International Services.

At the scheme meeting, only scheme creditors in a contractual relationship with KrisEnergy will be entitled to vote by appointing the chairman of the meeting as proxy. The Central Depository account holders who invested in the due-2022 and due-2023 notes will also be able to nominate the chairman to vote at the meeting.

KrisEnergy, seeking to restructure debts to the tune of US$476.8 million, has proposed a debt-to-equity swap. The shareholding structure after the restructuring will see unsecured creditors owning a 46.2 per cent stake and the zero-coupon noteholders holding 43.8 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The firm last month sought the court's permission to convene the meeting and another extension to its moratorium.

Mainboard-listed conglomerate Keppel Corp owns a 40 per cent stake in KrisEnergy.

KrisEnergy shares have been suspended from trading since August last year.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 09:00 AM
Government & Economy

US under Biden could have better ties with China, though constrained by politics: PM Lee

WHILE the hope is that United States President-elect Joe Biden will be able to build a better relationship with...

Nov 17, 2020 08:55 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday.

UPDATED 7 min ago
Nov 17, 2020 08:39 AM
Consumer

Australia's Crown Resorts to stop dealings with gambling tour operators without licences

[BENGALURU] Australian casino giant Crown Resorts said on Tuesday it would permanently stop dealing with all...

Nov 17, 2020 08:37 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's central bank ready to do more, coronavirus containment the key

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank is ready to provide yet more policy stimulus if needed after cutting rates to...

Nov 17, 2020 08:30 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

SINGAPORE exports posted a shock fall in October, snapping a four-month winning streak, according to trade agency...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Airbnb posted Q3 profit of US$219m amid pandemic: IPO filing

SIA's Covid cover for Singapore-HK flights may draw bubble flyers

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for