Covid-19: CapitaLand to give 1,000 tenants rental rebates

SINGAPORE’S largest mall operator CapitaLand will be giving rental rebates to some 1,000 of its tenants, a move the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) urged other landlords to follow.

A day earlier, CapitaLand had - after reviewing February sales and footfall data - issued letters to tenants at both its urban and suburban malls, informing them of a 50 per cent rebate on the fixed components of their one-month gross rent.

The rebate will be disbursed in two tranches of 25 per cent each in April and May, and is in addition to the release of tenants' one-month security deposit to offset their rent for March. There is no change to the computation of additional rent, which will continue to be based on tenancy agreements.

CapitaLand's move comes after RAS on Monday accused landlords, particularly CapitaLand, of not delivering on their publicly announced rental rebates for food and beverage operators. The association had singled out CapitaLand for promising 50 per cent rental rebates to restaurant tenants, but giving less than that.

In response, CapitaLand had called it "unfortunate" that its relief package - to have included flexible rent payments and a one-time rebate of up to half-a-month - was not comprehended by RAS despite ongoing engagements between the two.

Currently, CapitaLand has said in its letters to tenants that it is in the process of clarifying the qualifying criteria for the property tax rebate with the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore. It assured tenants that the full savings from the rebate would be passed on once received.

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, RAS president Vincent Tan said CapitaLand's move will "go a long way in fostering the long-term relationship between landlord and tenants" and urged other landlords to follow in its footsteps.