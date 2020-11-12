Covid-19 pushes Frasers Property into S$45m H2 loss, full-year gain down 66%

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
LOCKDOWNS, travel restrictions and hotel closures - Frasers Property felt the full force of the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting a S$45.7 million loss for its second half, compared to hefty net earnings of S$294.3 million a year ago.
Consequently, for the full year ended Sept...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes