You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Covid-19: Singapore casinos restrict access, implement safe distancing measures

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 2:21 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

RESORTS World Sentosa (RWS) and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) are restricting casino access to certain members only and implementing additional safe distancing measures to comply with Singapore government regulations, both companies said on Thursday.

The government regulations were introduced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

With effect from 11.59pm on Thursday, access to the RWS casino will be limited to existing Genting Rewards card members and annual levy holders, while only MBS's Sands Rewards Club members holding Gold status or higher, and/or existing annual levy holders will have access to its casino.

Both casinos are ensuring there is not more than one person per 16 square metres of usable space.

RWS said it is also not permitting entry to groups of more than 10 patrons and allowing at least one metre of space between patrons.

SEE ALSO

Gold sparkles in Covid-19 shadow

RWS has also introduced its own measures, including using alternate seats for table games and electronic gaming machines, and not accepting bets from standing patrons.

Meanwhile, MBS said staff have also been rotating more regularly on the gaming floor to reduce extended contact with individuals.

Shares of mainboard-listed Genting Singapore, which owns RWS, were up S$0.01 or 1.6 per cent to S$0.63 as at 1.39pm on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Singapore factory output posts 1.1% drop in February: EDB

LMIRT closes 11 Indonesia malls to curb coronavirus spread

DBS postpones AGM

FY21 earnings for Singtel, StarHub to fall 9-10% if Covid-19 persists: DBS

Singapore Airlines calls for trading halt pending announcement

OUE to rebrand Mandarin Orchard as largest Hilton hotel in Asia-Pacific

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 01:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore factory output posts 1.1% drop in February: EDB

SINGAPORE'S factory output fell in February after...

Mar 26, 2020 01:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold sparkles in Covid-19 shadow

[LONDON] Gold, prized by investors in times of crisis as a safe haven, is experiencing surging demand in the face of...

Mar 26, 2020 01:13 PM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT closes 11 Indonesia malls to curb coronavirus spread

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) will temporarily close 11 Indonesia malls as a precaution in light of the...

Mar 26, 2020 01:08 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS postpones AGM

DBS Group on Thursday said it would defer its annual general meeting (AGM) that was originally due on March 31.

Mar 26, 2020 12:29 PM
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget will save jobs, support firms, help households: Heng Swee Keat

[SINGAPORE] The supplementary budget to be presented in Parliament on Thursday afternoon, March 26, is to be called...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.