Covid-19: Singapore casinos restrict access, implement safe distancing measures

RESORTS World Sentosa (RWS) and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) are restricting casino access to certain members only and implementing additional safe distancing measures to comply with Singapore government regulations, both companies said on Thursday.

The government regulations were introduced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

With effect from 11.59pm on Thursday, access to the RWS casino will be limited to existing Genting Rewards card members and annual levy holders, while only MBS's Sands Rewards Club members holding Gold status or higher, and/or existing annual levy holders will have access to its casino.

Both casinos are ensuring there is not more than one person per 16 square metres of usable space.

RWS said it is also not permitting entry to groups of more than 10 patrons and allowing at least one metre of space between patrons.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

RWS has also introduced its own measures, including using alternate seats for table games and electronic gaming machines, and not accepting bets from standing patrons.

Meanwhile, MBS said staff have also been rotating more regularly on the gaming floor to reduce extended contact with individuals.

Shares of mainboard-listed Genting Singapore, which owns RWS, were up S$0.01 or 1.6 per cent to S$0.63 as at 1.39pm on Thursday.