CPFIS funds deliver average returns of 0.62% in Q2

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MEMBERS of the Central Provident Fund (CPF) who invested in funds that are part of the CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS) reaped average returns of 0.62 per cent in the second quarter this year.
Unit trusts delivered a return of 0.64 per cent on
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg