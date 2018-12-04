CPFIS funds yield returns of 0.75% in Q3

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FUNDS under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) delivered returns of 0.75 per cent on average in the third quarter ended Sept 30.
Average returns from unit trusts increased 1.28 per cent and returns on investment-linked insurance products (ILPs) rose 0.44
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg