You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CRCT announces results of preferential offering

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 11:12 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

IN an update on its preferential offering, CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT) said that it had received valid acceptances and excess applications for a total of 133.77 million preferential offering units at the close of the offering.

This represents about 194 per cent of the total number of preferential offering units available.

The balance 18.29 million preferential offering units which were not validly accepted will be allotted to satisfy applications for excess new units, said CRCT, with preference given to the rounding of odd lots.

A total of 68.99 million units will be issued at S$1.17 to raise some S$80.7 million. They were offered on the basis of 56 preferential offering units for every 1,000 existing units held.

Post-completion, Retail Crown and CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management - which are wholly owned subsidiaries of CapitaLand - will collectively own about 21.9 per cent of the total number of 1.5 billion units in issue after the listing and quotation of the units.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The units will be listed and quoted on the mainboard from 9am on Dec 16.

Units in CRCT closed at S$1.30 on Thursday, up two Singapore cents or 1.56 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific reverses losses with profit of US$21.85 million for Q2 FY21

PLife Reit to acquire nursing home in Japan for 1.65 billion yen

SGX RegCo warns public of 'pump and dump' activities that exploit social media plaforms

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Broker's take: Nanofilm's tech will create opportunities in new markets, says UOBKH

Best World 'exploring adjustments' to its China sale and distribution model

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 10:55 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St falls at open as weekly jobless claims surge

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as a jump in weekly jobless claims suggested a...

Dec 10, 2020 10:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Robin Hu to head Temasek's international policy & governance group; Steve Howard joins as CSO

TEMASEK International's head of sustainability and stewardship group, Robin Hu, will head its international policy...

Dec 10, 2020 10:39 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims rose sharply last week as economic crisis grinds on

[WASHINGTON] Applications for jobless benefits resumed their upward march last week as the worsening pandemic...

Dec 10, 2020 10:32 PM
Government & Economy

Bhutan Parliament decriminalises homosexuality

[KATHMANDU] A joint sitting of both houses of Bhutan's Parliament approved a Bill on Thursday to legalise gay sex,...

Dec 10, 2020 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

US inflation measure rose by more than forecast in November

[NEW YORK] A measure of prices paid by US consumers rose in November by more than forecast as costs of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Departing Hong Kong residents withdraw US$298.8m in pension funds in H1

SGX RegCo warns public of 'pump and dump' activities that exploit social media plaforms

GIC's stake in DoorDash bumped to US$5b after first-day pop in public market

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for