You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CRCT, CapitaLand to divest interests in CapitaMall Wuhu

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 8:27 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust (CRCT) announced on Friday that it will be divesting its 51 per cent interest in a company that owns CapitaMall Wuhu to an unrelated third party for 92.7 million yuan (S$18.3 million).

CapitaLand, which holds the remaining 49 per cent interest in the company, will also be divesting its stake for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction is based on the company's adjusted net asset value, including its interest in CapitaMall Wuhu of 210 million yuan.

As at Dec 31 2018, CapitaMall Wuhu was valued at 193 million yuan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Located in Wuhu city in Anhui province, CapitaMall Wuhu is a five-storey shopping mall with a gross floor area, excluding car park, of approximately 45,000 square metres. The mall has been closed since 3Q 2018, following the exit of its anchor tenant.

Tan Tze Wooi, CEO of CRCT's manager, said that the divestment of CapitaMall Wuhu is in line with its asset management strategy to optimise CRCT's portfolio and enhance returns.

"As our 51 per cent stake in CapitaMall Wuhu accounts for less than 1 per cent of CRCT's asset size, its sale is expected to have minimal impact on CRCT's core business," he said. "The sale proceeds will provide CRCT with greater financial flexibility to take advantage of market opportunities."

Lucas Loh, president (China & Investment Management), CapitaLand Group, said that the sale will unlock capital that can be redeployed to core assets in key cities.

He added: "We will stay disciplined in our capital-recycling efforts and continually review opportunities to optimise CapitaLand's portfolio, which includes divestment of assets that are non-core or have limited growth."

The divestment of CapitaMall Wuhu is expected to be completed in 2H 2019. Following the divestment, CRCT's portfolio will have 10 malls in seven Chinese cities, while CapitaLand's retail network in China will comprise 51 malls in 21 cities.

Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust to divest Australia facility for A$17.25m

Tianjin Zhong Xin posts net profit of 567.8m yuan for FY2018

PSA chairman Fock Siew Wah retiring, to be replaced by deputy

PUB accedes to Tuaspring’s request to extend default notice period

Alliance Healthcare Group eyes Catalist listing in Singapore

Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
4 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
5 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc74op9d1u9fbuuw8qgca_doc74nt6wxvm3p18bw99a6b.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

doc74oqfqycf6vupt3y333_doc74nt6wxvm3p18bw99a6b.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-grab2-29.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Grab to double Singapore staff to 3,000 in latest expansion

BP_Bank_290319_59.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening