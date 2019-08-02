You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CRCT's private placement over 3 times subscribed, S$279.4m raised

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 8:36 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust's (CRCT) latest equity fundraising exercise has raised S$279.4 million, which is the top-end of its predicted gross proceeds range of between S$273.4 million and S$279.4 million.

Money was raised through a private placement and a pro rata and non-renounceable preferential offering for unitholders to fund the purchase of three shopping centres from CapitaLand.

The private placement raised S$154.3 million and was over three times subscribed, with 105 million units issued at S$1.469 apiece. The trust had previously set the issue price between S$1.428 and S$1.469.

The final price represents a 5.2 per cent discount to the trust's Aug 1 closing price of S$1.550 on the Singapore Exchange.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The preferential offering raised S$125.1 million after 86.9 million units were issued at S$1.440 per unit - also the highest end of a previously set range of S$1.420 and S$1.440 apiece.

The issue price is a 7.1 per cent discount to the trust's Aug 1 closing price of S$1.550.

In total, 191.9 million new units were issued under the trust's fundraising exercise.

Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Amex reaching out to SME sector

Dairy Farm H1 underlying profit rises 5.4% to US$176.6m

Ascendas H-Trust DPS falls after China sale bonanza

Great Eastern Q2 net profit down 29% on non-operating losses

Asian markets ease on Powell's comments

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BP_Trump_020819_19.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

US to slap 10% tariff on US$300b more in Chinese goods: Trump

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

BP_Federal Reserve_020819_2.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors worry Fed's rate cut might be a one-off

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly