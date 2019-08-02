CRCT's private placement over 3 times subscribed, S$279.4m raised

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust's (CRCT) latest equity fundraising exercise has raised S$279.4 million, which is the top-end of its predicted gross proceeds range of between S$273.4 million and S$279.4 million.

Money was raised through a private placement and a pro rata and non-renounceable preferential offering for unitholders to fund the purchase of three shopping centres from CapitaLand.

The private placement raised S$154.3 million and was over three times subscribed, with 105 million units issued at S$1.469 apiece. The trust had previously set the issue price between S$1.428 and S$1.469.

The final price represents a 5.2 per cent discount to the trust's Aug 1 closing price of S$1.550 on the Singapore Exchange.

The preferential offering raised S$125.1 million after 86.9 million units were issued at S$1.440 per unit - also the highest end of a previously set range of S$1.420 and S$1.440 apiece.

The issue price is a 7.1 per cent discount to the trust's Aug 1 closing price of S$1.550.

In total, 191.9 million new units were issued under the trust's fundraising exercise.