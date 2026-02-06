Creative CEO to also be its chairman; cousin Chew Kian Giap added to board

Late founder Sim Wong Hoo’s brother will relinquish his director role from Feb 17

Creative, which is famous for its MP3 players (pictured) also named Tan Kee Ann as lead independent director. PHOTO: CREATIVE

[SINGAPORE] Creative Technology’s chief executive Sim Li Ern – a nephew of late founder Sim Wong Hoo – will become the company’s chairman from Friday (Feb 6).

Creative has also appointed Chew Kian Giap, another nephew of the late Sim, as a non-executive, non-independent director effective from Friday.

Meanwhile, Sim Guan Huat, the brother of Sim Wong Hoo, will cease to be a non-independent, non-executive director from Feb 17. He will also relinquish his role as a member of the nominating committee.

The moves come a month after Sim Li Ern took on the chief executive role.

Chew, 52, works at tech company Cloudflare as vice-president of solutions engineering for Asia-Pacific, Japan and China. He will attend training on the roles and responsibilities of a director, Creative said in a Friday bourse filing.

Separately, Creative has named Tan Kee Ann, an independent non-executive director, as its lead independent director.

The company’s shares ended Friday at S$0.715, up by S$0.01 or 1.4 per cent.