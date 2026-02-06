Creative CEO to also be its chairman; cousin Chew Kian Giap added to board
Late founder Sim Wong Hoo’s brother will relinquish his director role from Feb 17
- Creative, which is famous for its MP3 players (pictured) also named Tan Kee Ann as lead independent director. PHOTO: CREATIVE
[SINGAPORE] Creative Technology’s chief executive Sim Li Ern – a nephew of late founder Sim Wong Hoo – will become the company’s chairman from Friday (Feb 6).
Creative has also appointed Chew Kian Giap, another nephew of the late Sim, as a non-executive, non-independent director effective from Friday.
Meanwhile, Sim Guan Huat, the brother of Sim Wong Hoo, will cease to be a non-independent, non-executive director from Feb 17. He will also relinquish his role as a member of the nominating committee.
The moves come a month after Sim Li Ern took on the chief executive role.
Chew, 52, works at tech company Cloudflare as vice-president of solutions engineering for Asia-Pacific, Japan and China. He will attend training on the roles and responsibilities of a director, Creative said in a Friday bourse filing.
Separately, Creative has named Tan Kee Ann, an independent non-executive director, as its lead independent director.
The company’s shares ended Friday at S$0.715, up by S$0.01 or 1.4 per cent.
