Creative partners Popular to market Super X-Fi technology

HOMEGROWN consumer electronics firm Creative Technology is partnering bookstore chain Popular to market its Super X-Fi products across Singapore.

This will begin with a Super X-Fi experience zone at Popular's largest book and stationery fair, Bookfest@Singapore, taking place from Dec 14-23. The fair draws over 500,000 visitors, according to Creative.

The firm is also wooing potential buyers of its Super X-Fi amp headphone amplifier with a discounted price during Bookfest.

In addition, there are plans to include the Super X-Fi amp and set up Super X-Fi pop-up kiosks in selected Popular stores across Singapore.

Last week, Creative said that it is looking to industry tie-ups as a way to increase Super X-Fi's user base. It announced the first of such partnerships - meant to give users access to the "holographic audio" technology for free on a limited basis - with local advertising technology startup iVideoSmart.

The Super X-Fi technology will let headphone users experience audio akin to one from a "high-end multi-speaker system in a theatre", according to Creative.