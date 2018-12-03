You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Creative partners Popular to market Super X-Fi technology

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 6:03 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

HOMEGROWN consumer electronics firm Creative Technology is partnering bookstore chain Popular to market its Super X-Fi products across Singapore.

This will begin with a Super X-Fi experience zone at Popular's largest book and stationery fair, Bookfest@Singapore, taking place from Dec 14-23. The fair draws over 500,000 visitors, according to Creative.

The firm is also wooing potential buyers of its Super X-Fi amp headphone amplifier with a discounted price during Bookfest.

In addition, there are plans to include the Super X-Fi amp and set up Super X-Fi pop-up kiosks in selected Popular stores across Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last week, Creative said that it is looking to industry tie-ups as a way to increase Super X-Fi's user base. It announced the first of such partnerships - meant to give users access to the "holographic audio" technology for free on a limited basis - with local advertising technology startup iVideoSmart.

The Super X-Fi technology will let headphone users experience audio akin to one from a "high-end multi-speaker system in a theatre", according to Creative.

Companies & Markets

Singapore to trial on-demand public bus services from Dec 17

Singapore Exchange unveils high-grade iron ore swaps and futures; partners China's Nanhua Futures to develop new indices

ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

KLW Holdings to recover first S$1m of S$7.8m claim

Nico Steel ramps up production with new monthly orders of 22 tonnes

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_YOTOPLINE_3632953.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

hyatt.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

Dec 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS unveils S$30m grant to boost Singapore financial sector's cybersecurity capabilities

file72h61ghmjthl77jd5t5.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange unveils high-grade iron ore swaps and futures; partners China's Nanhua Futures to develop new indices

Site Image for media REVISED (1).PNG
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening