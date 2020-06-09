Creative rallies to 1-year high after Super X-Fi online launch

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SHARES of Creative Technology continued their climb on Monday, days after the mainboard-listed company unveiled its Super X-Fi products in China via live-streaming.
The stock gained S$0.65 or 19.9 per cent to reach an intraday high of S$3.92 shortly after the opening bell...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes