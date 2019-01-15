Creative shares climb 3% on plans to tap OEMs

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CREATIVE Technology's shares rose as much as 14 per cent in active trading on Monday, following news that the audio tech firm is ready to work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to incorporate its Super X-Fi headphone technology into their products.
The shares
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg