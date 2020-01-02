You are here

Creative to launch improved version of Super X-Fi at CES 2020

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 11:00 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

CREATIVE Technology on Thursday said it will be launching its new Super X-Fi Gen2, an improved version of the Super X-Fi audio profile which caused its stock price to spike in 2018, at consumer technology trade show CES 2020 from Jan 7 to 10, 2020. 

The improved version incorporates key enhancements such as higher precision in personalising a user's audio profile, the preservation of more details in the surround-sound configuration, higher positioning accuracy and audio fidelity.

Lee Teck Chee, vice-president of technology at Creative and inventor of Super X-Fi, said: "At the beginning, our user profile base was in the range of tens of thousands. Over the past year, riding on the successful launch of Super X-Fi, we have accumulated hundreds of thousands of user profiles.

"This significant jump in real-world data has provided us with the capacity for more research, and importantly, it has enabled us to train the Super X-Fi AI engine to be even more accurate in personalising the audio experience for our users. This was key in our development of the Super X-Fi Gen2 profile."

In addition, Creative will be giving a sneak preview of its upcoming USB gaming headset, SXFI GAMER, at the trade show.

The headset features a specially-designed sound profile which optimises the Super X-Fi audio profile for first-person shooter games, and is also based on the Super X-Fi Headphone Holography. SXFI GAMER is tentatively scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2020.

