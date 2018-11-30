Creative to put Super X-Fi technology on video platforms

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
HOME-GROWN consumer electronics firm Creative Technology is looking to industry tie-ups in its efforts to hawk its new Super X-Fi products.
It plans to build its Super X-Fi technology into third-party platform engines, Creative said on Thursday, even as it announced its
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg