You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Credit Bureau Asia launches Myanmar's first credit bureau

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

Singapore

CREDIT Bureau Asia (CBA) on Wednesday launched Myanmar's first credit bureau.

The bureau is a 60:40 joint venture between MB Investment, a company formed by members of the Myanmar Banks Association, and CBA's wholly-owned subsidiary NSP Asia Investment Holding.

The new Myanmar Credit Bureau will support financial institutions and consumers in Myanmar by implementing a credit reporting system to promote responsible lending, CBA said in a news release.

The bureau, which currently has financial institutions on its membership roll, will progressively widen membership to microfinance institutions, non-bank financial institutions and non-bank credit providers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Information collected from members include borrowers' personal and contact information, credit accounts and repayment history, as well as any information on loan collaterals.

The bureau does not collect data on borrowers' net worth, assets or bank deposits, nor does it make lending decisions for, or on behalf of, financial institutions.

By providing access to credit reporting, the bureau will make Myanmar's lending market more secure, said CBA.

"Borrowers can also expect more competitive services from lenders, since credit assessment checks are efficiently supported by (the bureau)," it added.

The bureau will also provide credit monitoring services for risk management services and to guard against fraud. Over the next two years, it will expand its product and service offerings to include scores and data analytics reports.

The bureau will also provide members with industry analyses to help them improve lending strategies, benchmark their performance against the industry, and facilitate credit access for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Zaw Lin Aung, chairman of the new Myanmar Credit Bureau, said the bureau's formation is a significant milestone in the country's economic development, noting that enhancing transparency of the financial sector will expand financial access for everyday consumers as well as small businesses.

"For the first time in the country's history, we can ensure that customer borrowing risk is properly managed through credit-information sharing between financial institutions," he said.

CBA's chief executive and executive chairman Edwin Koo said the company sees "enormous growth potential" in Myanmar, noting that real national income per capita is expected to grow at CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5 per cent between 2019 and 2024.

CBA, which made a solid debut on the Singapore Exchange's mainboard early this month, also operates the sole credit bureau in Cambodia.

The company's shares closed up 5.4 per cent to S$1.17, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 12:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ oil output cut compliance at 101% in November: sources

[LONDON] The Opec+ group of oil producers fully complied with supply cuts in November, two sources from the alliance...

Dec 31, 2020 12:17 AM
Technology

Facebook to close Irish units at centre of tax dispute

[WASHINGTON] Facebook confirmed Wednesday it was closing its Irish subsidiaries at the centre of a dispute on profit...

Dec 31, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

UK Parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

[LONDON] British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union (...

Dec 30, 2020 11:48 PM
Consumer

Dialysis clinics roll out Covid-19 antibody drugs in US

[LOS ANGELES] Dialysis centres in the United States are rolling out Covid-19 antibody treatments this week, a new...

Dec 30, 2020 11:42 PM
Consumer

Tiffany shareholders back LVMH takeover, ending long-drawn dispute

[BENGALURU] US jeweller Tiffany & Co's shareholders on Wednesday approved a US$15.8 billion deal with France's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for