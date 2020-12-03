Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

Kevin Koo, founder and executive chairman of CBA, remarked on the IPO's closing: "Both institutional and retail investors have demonstrated their confidence in our company and their appreciation of our resilient cash-generative business model and growth plans.

CREDIT Bureau Asia (CBA) received applications from retail investors for 60.8 times the number of shares available in the public portion of its initial public offering (IPO), it announced on Wednesday.

With 1.5 million shares available to the public for subscription, it received more than 4,000 valid applications for about 91.3 million shares, with application monies received amounting to S$84.9 million.

Additionally, the credit- and risk-information solutions provider also attracted "strong interest" for its 28.5 million placement shares from institutional and other investors; Lion Global Investors, Affin Hwang Asset Management, Albizia Capital and New Silk Road Investment had subscribed for and purchased 5 per cent or more of the offering shares.

With a total of 230.39 million issued shares, the company's market value at the IPO price of S$0.93 per share will be about S$214.3 million.

Kevin Koo, founder and executive chairman of CBA, remarked on the IPO's closing: "Both institutional and retail investors have demonstrated their confidence in our company and their appreciation of our resilient cash-generative business model and growth plans.

"With their support, we will strive hard to take CBA to new heights and generate sustainable returns for our shareholders."

Separately, cornerstone investors Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia), Affin Hwang Asset Management, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) and Tokyo Shoko Research had subscribed for a total of 28 million new shares, constituting a 12.2 per cent stake in the company after completion of the offering and the issuance of the cornerstone shares.

The estimated net proceeds to CBA from the offering and issuance of cornerstone shares, after deducting underwriting commissions and estimated expenses relating to the offering payable by the company and vendors but excluding any discretionary incentive fees, is about S$23.6 million.

Trading of shares is expected to commence at 9am on Thursday.