Creditors vote in favour of Temasek-backed plan for Pacific International Lines' debt revamp

Singapore
CREDITORS of privately-held firm Pacific International Lines (PIL) have helped the insolvent boxship operator keep liquidation at bay: A significant majority of them on Feb 1 voted in favour of its debt restructuring plan bankrolled by heavyweight investor Temasek Holdings'...
