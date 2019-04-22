You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Croesus Retail Trust unit sells stake in Japan mall for 20.8b yen

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 8:17 AM
UPDATED Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 8:56 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

CROESUS Retail Trust's trustee-manager said on Monday that Mangosteen TMK, in which the trust indirectly holds 49 per cent of the preferred shares and 27.27 per cent of specific shares, has sold its entire interest in a Japanese shopping mall - Croesus Shinsaibashi - for 20.8 billion yen (S$251.9 million).

The sale price was arrived at on a willing-buyer and willing-seller basis, taking into account the valuation of the property, trustee-manager Croesus Retail Asset Management said. 

The sale represents part of Croesus Retail Trust’s ongoing strategy to streamline its operations.

None of the trust’s directors has any interest, direct or indirect, in the disposal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
4 With Kim-Putin summit, Moscow eyes role in North Korea
5 Ex-white knight SM Investments sues Hyflux for breaching agreement terms
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Room to sharpen regulatory efficiency

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening