You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit completes 80.3m euro purchase of 3 French office properties

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 11:19 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Cap Mermoz Asset, Greater Paris, France.png
Cromwell E-Reit has completed the acquisitions of three freehold office properties in France, including the Cap Mermoz Asset (pictured), which has 10,720 sq m of net lettable floor area and is located 17 minutes away by train from the Paris central business district.
Cromwell E-Reit

CROMWELL European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) has completed the acquisition of three freehold office properties in Greater Paris, France, which cost some 80.3 million euros (S$122.7 million) in total, its manager said in a filing on Thursday morning.

This was through the direct acquisition of the Lenine asset and the acquisition of all the shares of two companies that hold the Paryseine asset and the Cap Mermoz asset.

Last month, the Reit manager announced these three France acquisitions along with three other acquisitions in Poland for a total purchase price of 246.9 million euros.

In France, the Paryseine and Lenine assets are freehold, majority-office properties with a total of 23,066 square metres (sq m) of net lettable floor area (NLA), including a 10,024 sq m adjacent three-level warehouse. They are located in the Ivry-sur-Seine office district, which is home to several large companies’ headquarters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Cap Mermoz asset is a freehold office property comprising 10,720 sq m of net lettable floor area. It is 17 minutes away by train from the Paris central business district.

The total cost of the France purchases was about 80.3 million euros, comprising the purchase consideration of 76.4 million euros, an acquisition fee payable to the Reit manager of 800,000 euros, the real estate transfer tax of 700,000 million euros, and 2.4 million euros in professional and other fees and expenses incurred for the transactions.

Of this total cost, five million euros were paid through the issue of 10.9 million units in Cromwell E-Reit, while the rest was funded using part of the proceeds of the private placement.

The 10.9 million units were issued on July 17 to Alix AM, a wholly owned subsidiary of the seller of the Paryseine asset, at an issue price of 46 euro cents apiece.

The private placement of 326.1 million new units in Cromwell E-Reit raised gross proceeds of about 150 million euros.

About 71.4 million euros or 47.6 per cent of these gross proceeds have been used to partially fund the France acquisitions, while 2.6 per cent or 3.9 million euros have been used to pay fees and expenses incurred for the acquisitions and private placement, the manager said on Thursday.

Some 74.7 million euros remain from the gross proceeds.

The three Poland acquisitions have not been completed.

The new Polish freehold assets comprise two predominantly office properties in Krakow and one office property in Poznan.

The three have a total NLA of 76,562 sq m, 100 per cent occupancy, and a 4.7-year WALE (weighted average lease expiry) as at March 31. Key tenants include BGZ BNP Paribas, Motorola Solutions Systems, GSK, UBS Krakow, CapGemini, MAN Group and Santander Group.

Units of Cromwell E-Reit were trading at 49.5 euro cents, down 1 per cent or 0.5 euro cent as at 11.03am.

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CCT's S$220m private placement at S$2.095 per unit 5 times subscribed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly