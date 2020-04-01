You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit manager's chief investment officer quits

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 9:40 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE chief investment officer (CIO) of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust's (Cromwell E-Reit) manager has resigned "to devote his time to his own entrepreneurial activities".

Thierry Leleu, 52, will leave the company on Sept 25 this year, the manager said in a bourse filing on Wednesday morning.

Appointed CIO in September 2017, he was a key member of the team that took Cromwell E-Reit to its listing on the Singapore Exchange later that year.

As CIO, Mr Leleu has been instrumental in Cromwell E-Reit's post-listing success over the past two years, the manager said.

His responsibilities include identifying, researching and evaluating potential acquisitions with a view to enhancing the trust's portfolio, or divestments where a property no longer fits the portfolio's risk-return profile.

SEE ALSO

Cromwell E-Reit completes purchase of German properties, sells 12 other assets

Last week, Cromwell E-Reit completed two deals - the acquisition of three light industrial/logistics properties in Germany, and the sale of 12 assets in other European countries.

Units of Cromwell E-Reit lost one euro cent or 2.8 per cent to trade at 35 cents as at 9.24am on Wednesday.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at open; STI down 0.5%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Wednesday after their...

Apr 1, 2020 09:09 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, OUE, Yanlord, Ascendas Reit, Hong Leong Asia

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Apr 1, 2020 09:00 AM
Garage

South-east Asian VC firms rally together to help startups weather Covid-19 storm

SOUTH-EAST Asian venture capital (VC) firms have rallied together to help startups weather the storm of Covid-19,...

Apr 1, 2020 08:50 AM
Companies & Markets

No Signboard shuts Clarke Quay restaurant for at least a month to 'control costs'

IN a bid to "control costs and improve operational efficiency", No Signboard has temporarily shuttered its seafood...

Apr 1, 2020 08:43 AM
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices fall 1.2% q-o-q in Q1 2020: URA flash estimate

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) flash estimate for the first quarter of 2020 shows that its overall price...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.