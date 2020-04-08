Cromwell E-Reit proposes rent deferrals, monthly payments for tenants

CROMWELL European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) is proposing to offer tenants a switch from quarterly to monthly rent payments, and allow these to be deferred by one to three months in special cases, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

This comes after 139 customers, mainly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), requested for rental payments to be deferred for one or two months.

These SMEs, which include cafes, childcare centres and gyms, comprise 9.7 per cent of the Reit's annual rent roll, Cromwell E-Reit management chief executive Simon Garing said.

The Reit has not yet agreed to rental rebates for any tenant, except its sole cinema operator in Lissone, which was shut down by government decree. This resulted in a rent loss of 162,000 euros (S$251,428.55), Cromwell said.

"At this stage, we have not had to make blanket provisions for 'rent relief', nor are we offering across-the-board rent waivers," Mr Garing added.

Cromwell E-Reit's head of property Andreas Hoffmann said that the Reit is also considering providing rent-free leases in exceptional cases as an incentive for an early lease extension or removal of break options.

It is proposing to offer this to tenants subject to a thorough assessment of their business and creditworthiness.

Earlier last month, the manager of Cromwell E-Reit said the novel coronavirus outbreak had "minimal impact" so far on its income from properties in Italy and the wider European region.

Mr Hoffmann added that so far, none of the companies in the Reit's portfolio have gone bankrupt as a result of Covid-19.

He said the Reit expects an improvement in tenant retention rates this year as a result of a large-scale retention programme launched prior to the outbreak.

Tenants are also likely to be more risk-averse, and stay in their current premises as moving budgets are cancelled or frozen, Mr Hoffmann added.

According to Mr Garing, the Reit is currently operating at "close to full potential within the constraints of the various 'lockdown' and 'circuit-breaker' measures". Its occupancy rate was 93.2 per cent as at Dec 31, 2019.

Given the stricter social distancing measures in Singapore, the Reit expects to hold its annual general meeting towards the end of June, where it will put forward a buyback resolution.

Units of Cromwell E-Reit were trading at S$0.55 as at 12.15pm on Wednesday, down S$0.02 or 3.5 per cent.