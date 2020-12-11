Cromwell E-Reit to buy 11 Czech, Slovakia properties for 113.2m euros

CROMWELL European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) has proposed to buy 11 logistics and light industrial properties for 113.2 million euros (S$183.6 million).

This comprises 50.8 million euros for six light industrial/logistics properties in the Czech Republic and 62.4 million euros for five industrial/logistics properties in Slovakia.

The purchase price of 113.2 million euros is below the properties' independent valuation of 115.6 million euros. It also translates to a net operating income yield of 6.7 per cent and a 4.9 per cent accretion to the Reit's proforma distributions per unit.

The Czech Republic assets are located in Uherske Hradiste, Lovosice, Vyskov and Pisek. Meanwhile, the Slovakia properties are in Zilina - the fourth-largest Slovakian city, Nove Mesto nad Vahom and Kosice.

The assets are all freehold properties and are fully occupied by 17 tenant-customers mostly in logistics. The assets also have a weighted average lease expiry of 6.2 years and a weighted average lease break of 5.9 years.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

They total 125,435 square metres (sq m) of gross lettable area of modern construction logistics and light industrial properties, with a weighted average age of eight years. Three assets have about a total of about 140,700 sq m of land permitted for development.

The properties sit on valuable freehold land in "well-connected micro-locations" in established business parks with access to public transport and important highways, the manager said.

With the proposed transaction, Cromwell E-Reit's exposure to light industrial/logistics property will increase to 35.8 per cent from 32.3 per cent. These types of assets are in sectors that have performed well since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the manager noted.

The Reit will also be able to further establish its presence in Central Europe, specifically in the Czech Republic and Slovakia - emerging markets expected to benefit from further integration with neighbouring Western Europe economies.

Together with the Reit's existing portfolio, the new properties reduce concentration risks for Cromwell E-Reit through tenant diversification.

Unitholder approval for the proposed acquisitions is not required as they are within the investment mandate of Cromwell E-Reit. The manager plans to finance the proposed purchases through internal resources and/or existing debt facilities and will announce more at an appropriate time, it said.

Units of Cromwell E-Reit were trading one euro cent or 2.2 per cent higher at 47.5 cents as at 11am on Friday.