Cromwell E-Reit to dispose of 12 properties in Europe

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 11:12 AM
CROMWELL European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) on Tuesday said it has entered into a master sale and purchase agreement with entities owned by funds advised by Blackstone affiliates on Dec 16, to dispose of 12 properties located in the Netherlands, Denmark and France.

The agreed property sales price of the portfolio is 65.7 million euros (S$99.2 million), representing a 15.2 per cent premium over the original purchase price and a 4.1 per cent premium over the latest market value of the portfolio, based on independent valuations.

Cromwell E-Reit will sell the portfolio of light industrial/logistics properties via an asset sale for the Dutch and the Danish assets, and via a sale of shares of the French companies that own the French assets. The sales consideration of about 36.1 million euros takes into account the agreed, property sales price for the Dutch and the Danish assets, and the agreed share value based on the net assets of the French companies.

Five of the properties in the Netherlands will be sold for 19.1 million euros. They are Antennestraat 46-76, Bohrweg Spijkenisse, Fahrenheitbaan, Harderwijkerstraat Deventer and Nieuwgraaf.

Two properties in Denmark will be sold for 9.1 million euros. They are Hjulmagervej 3-19 and C.F. Tietgensvej 10.

The five properties in France will be disposed of by selling the French companies which own the properties – which have a provisional sale price of 7.9 million euros.

These properties owned by the French companies are Parc de la Chauvetière, Parc de l'Esplanade, Parc des Aqueducs, Parc des Mardelles and Parc Jules Guesde.

The manager added that the total cost of the disposal is estimated to be 700,000 euros. This comprises the disposal fee payable to the manager as well as professional and other fees and expenses.

The disposal is expected to be completed in the second half of February 2020, subject to conditions precedent.

The manager said the disposal is consistent with its investment strategy of disposing assets which are either not strategic, or which risk-return profile no longer fits the Reit’s key objectives or benchmarks. This will allow capital to be recycled into new investments.

The manager is expecting an excess of five million euros in estimated capital gains from the sale, which will increase the Reit’s net asset value.

Sale proceeds will provide capital for accretive redeployment into more core assets to enhance the Reit’s distribution per unit and net asset value per unit. It will also improve the overall risk-return profile of the Reit’s portfolio.

Occupancy rate will also be improved by 0.7 per cent, based on the Reit’s occupancy as at Sept 30.

Cromwell E-Reit units were trading at S$0.805 as at 10.04am on Tuesday, up one Singapore cent or 1.3 per cent.

