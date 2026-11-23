The firms are working together in a deal that expands the combined entity’s market by over US$185 billion by 2029

Existing CrowdStrike shareholders will own about 84.1% of the combined company, while existing Zscaler shareholders will hold the remaining 15.9%. PHOTO: AP

CROWDSTRIKE is buying cloud security company Zscaler in an all-stock deal worth about US$43.9 billion, the companies said Monday (Nov 23), in a major acquisition that combines two of the cybersecurity industry’s biggest names.

The all-stock deal arrives after a string of high-profile hacks hit banks, supermarket fridges and crypto platforms, forcing the White House to shake up its cybersecurity leadership and raising alarms with officials around the world.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that artificial intelligence is being used to turbocharge cyberattacks by making it quicker and easier to find software flaws.

“Security used to be about keeping the adversary out,” George Kurtz, chief executive officer of Austin, Texas-based CrowdStrike, said in a statement. “Today, safety is required to let AI in.”

Reports of advanced AI models deploying agents working on their own to break into other organisations have also raised alarms.

“In the AI era, Zero Trust security has become non-negotiable, and AI agents are rapidly becoming the new weakest link,” Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry said.

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CrowdStrike’s focus has been on so-called endpoint security, with services to protect laptops, mobile devices and desktop computers.

Santa Clara, California-based Zscaler, meanwhile, specialises in cloud-based network protection.

Zscaler shareholders will get 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike for each Zscaler share they own, under the deal’s terms, which represent a 34 per cent premium to Zscaler’s closing price on Friday.

Shares of CrowdStrike tumbled more than 7 per cent before the opening bell on Monday. Shares of Zscaler rose 20 per cent.

Existing CrowdStrike shareholders will own about 84.1 per cent of the combined company, while existing Zscaler shareholders will hold the remaining 15.9 per cent.

CrowdStrike and Zscaler were already working together in a partnership that included 2,000 shared customers. The deal would expand the combined company’s market by more than US$185 billion by 2029.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2028 year, which begins in February. AP