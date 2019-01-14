CSE Global clinches S$84.8m of infrastructure project deals in Q4 2018

TECHNOLOGY group CSE Global on Monday said that it has secured infrastructure project contracts worth a combined S$84.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This brings its full-year 2018 orders to S$150.5 million, a 43.6 per cent increase over S$104.9 million in 2017.

These new orders include government contracts in Singapore involving projects ranging from process control solutions and systems, telecommunication and security systems, and maintenance works.

Lim Boon Kheng, group managing director of CSE, said: “We will continue to focus on our strategy to win more brownfield and greenfield orders to build a strong order book pipeline going forward. These projects are expected to contribute positively to CSE’s financial performance for the financial years in 2019 and beyond.”

That said, for the current financial year, these contracts are not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share or earnings per share, the group said.