CSE Global H2 profit surges 87.1% to S$21.2 million on electrification segment growth

A final dividend of S$0.0146 per share has been proposed

[SINGAPORE] CSE Global on Thursday (Feb 26) posted an 87.1 per cent surge in net profit to S$21.2 million for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$11.3 million for the previous corresponding period.

The bottom-line growth was driven mainly by a 22.1 per cent jump in revenue to S$528 million from S$432.3 million a year earlier. This, in turn, was fuelled by growth in the group’s electrification and communications business segments in the Americas.

The profit spike also reflected the absence of a S$10.4 million one-off arbitration settlement that had weighed on CSE Global’s FY2024 results.

Earnings per share for H2 FY2025 stood at S$0.0294, compared with S$0.0162 a year earlier.

A final dividend of S$0.0146 a share was proposed. This comes in above the final dividend of S$0.0115 a share for the previous corresponding period, and brings the total payout for FY2025 to S$0.0260 a share.

Subject to shareholder approval on Apr 27, the dividend will be paid out on Jun 19.

For FY2025, CSE Global’s net profit rose 42.3 per cent to S$37.5 million from S$26.3 million a year earlier. Revenue climbed 12.5 per cent year on year to S$968.9 million from S$861.2 million.

Shares of CSE Global fell 1.5 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.28 on Thursday, before the news.