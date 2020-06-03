CSE Global net profit rises 23.1% in Q1

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CSE Global has posted a net profit of S$7.1 million in the first quarter, up 23.1 per cent from the same period a year earlier on higher takings from the Americas and the Asia-Pacific regions.
Revenue in the three months ended March 31 was S$131.8 million, up 56 per cent...
