CSE Global on acquisition trail

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
MAINBOARD-LISTED systems integrator CSE Global is looking for acquisition opportunities in North America's shale basins, Singapore's Smart Nation drive, and the telecommunications industry Down Under, chief executive officer Lim Boon Kheng told The Business Times.
"There are enough '
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg