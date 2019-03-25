You are here

CSE Global on acquisition trail

It is looking for overseas and local targets with a strong engineering base, says CEO Lim Boon Kheng.
Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The Smart Nation drive presents vast areas where CSE Global can apply its knowhow, says Mr Lim. These include public transport, utilities, security services, and cybersecurity.
MAINBOARD-LISTED systems integrator CSE Global is looking for acquisition opportunities in North America's shale basins, Singapore's Smart Nation drive, and the telecommunications industry Down Under, chief executive officer Lim Boon Kheng told The Business Times.

