CSE Global secures S$230m worth of new orders in Q4 2019

CSE Global on Tuesday said its business units secured a total of S$230 million worth of new orders for the fourth quarter of 2019.

However, those developments aren't expected to have any material impact on the group's consolidated net tangible assets per share or earnings per share for the year ended Dec 31, 2019.

The amount includes about S$190 million of new orders secured by CSE Global's oil and gas sector in the fourth quarter, as well as another S$25 million secured by the infrastructure sector.

That quarter, the mining sector also clinched about S$16 million of new orders.

With the new orders, the order book as at Dec 31, 2019 had exceeded S$300 million, CSE Global said.

Shares of CSE Global closed up 3.03 per cent to S$0.51 on Tuesday before the announcement.