CSE Global's Q3 net profit up 67%

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CSE Global has posted a net profit of S$5 million in the third quarter, up 67 per cent from the same period a year earlier, on growth in revenue and gross margins, driven by higher takings from oil and gas customers in the Americas.
Revenue in the three months ended Sept
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg