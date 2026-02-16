CSE Global’s Q4 orders more than double to S$514.7 million on US electrification demand

The group bagged a record high of S$1 billion in new orders in FY2025

[SINGAPORE] Mainboard-listed CSE Global secured S$514.7 million in new orders in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, up 118.7 per cent year on year.

The global electrification, communications and automation solutions provider said on Monday (Feb 16) that the growth was primarily propelled by stronger demand for its electrification solutions in the US.

CSE Global’s electrification business segment accounted for around 80.5 per cent of total orders in Q4 2025. Orders for this segment rose 196.4 per cent to S$414.5 million, from S$139.8 million in the same period the previous year.

Notable contracts secured during Q4 2025 included four US contracts worth S$348 million, said CSE Global.

These contracts include the design and manufacture of power distribution centres and the integration of electrical and control systems and equipment for the liquified natural gas market.

The contracts also include the design, engineering, installation and integration of power management systems for the data centre market, added CSE Global.

On a full-year basis, the company's total new orders rose 28.3 per cent from S$800.7 million in FY2024 to a record high of S$1 billion in FY2025.

The group concluded FY2025 with an order book of S$709.5 million, up 5.5 per cent from the previous year.

Lim Boon Kheng, group managing director and chief executive officer of CSE Global, noted that the company’s priority is “disciplined execution” and “timely delivery” of these new contracts.

“We remain cautiously optimistic about maintaining momentum into the coming quarters, even as macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds continue to evolve,” he added.

CSE Global ended trading on Monday at S$1.27, up S$0.03 or 2.4 per cent, before the announcement.