The Business Times

Customer experience platform Toku’s IPO 31.9 times subscribed

The company raises total gross proceeds of about S$16.3 million

Summarise
Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 11:54 PM
    • Toku's IPO draws 1,115 valid applications for its public tranche of two million shares at S$0.25 a piece.
    • Toku's IPO draws 1,115 valid applications for its public tranche of two million shares at S$0.25 a piece. PHOTO: TOKU

    [SINGAPORE] Customer experience platform Toku’s initial public offering (IPO) was 31.9 times subscribed, the company said on Wednesday (Jan 21).

    The IPO drew 1,115 valid applications for its public tranche of two million shares at S$0.25 a piece. The placement tranche consisted of 63 million shares, for a total of 65 million shares.

    It raised total gross proceeds of about S$16.3 million and will have a post-IPO market capitalisation of S$142.6 million.

    Institutional investors such as Lion Global Investors, Amova Asset Management Asia, Asdew Acquisition and Ginko-AGT Global Growth Fund also participated in the IPO.

    Five substantial investors were allotted more than 5 per cent of the total offering shares – Lion Global Investors, Amova Asset Management Asia, Ginkgo-AGT Global Growth Fund, Asdew Acquisitions and Han Seng Juan.

    Lion Global Investors was allotted 12 million shares and Amova Asset Management Asia received 5.8 million shares. The remaining three investors were allotted four million shares each.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Under the public offer, those who had applied for between 100,000 and 499,900 shares were allocated the largest proportion of the offering, or 29.8 per cent, with 149 applicants given 4,000 shares each.

    On the other end of the spectrum, those who applied for between 500,000 and 999,900 shares were only allocated 5.6 per cent, with seven applicants receiving 16,000 shares each.

    Toku registered its IPO on Jan 14 and the counter will begin trading on SGX at 9 am on Thursday.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IPOToku Singapore

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More