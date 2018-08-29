You are here
CW Group explains delay in giving details on 69m-euro payment for German firm
Machine tool supplier now seeking debt revamp after defaulting on S$55.25 million of Singdollar notes
Singapore
MORE than eight months after CW Group paid a 69 million-euro (S$110 million) deposit for German machine manufacturer Zuse Hüller-Hille in December last year, the machine tool supplier has yet to provide shareholders and bond holders with key financial details of the deal.
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg