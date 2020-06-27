You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cyber threats against Singapore businesses surge in 2019: CSA

Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

BT_20200627_CYBER_4157991.jpg
The CSA report attributed the rise in cases in part to an Indonesia-based hacker group, and ongoing developments in the Middle East.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

THE frequency and sophistication of various cyber threats such as website defacements, phishing incidents, and malware activities rose in Singapore last year, said a report published by the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore on Friday.

The report, which outlined...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 11:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives letter from potential investor

HYFLUX announced in a regulatory filing on Friday that it has received a letter from Johnny Widjaja, who expressed...

Jun 26, 2020 11:16 PM
Real Estate

Microsoft to permanently close its retail stores

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft said Friday it will close its stores around the world except for four locations that will...

Jun 26, 2020 11:03 PM
Garage

Luckin shares to be delisted on Monday

[BENGALURU] Luckin Coffee said on Friday Nasdaq notified the Chinese coffee chain that its shares would be delisted...

Jun 26, 2020 11:01 PM
Stocks

US: Shares falls as Fed action weighs on bank stocks, virus cases surge

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day...

Jun 26, 2020 10:52 PM
Transport

Lufthansa digital, finance executive to leave

[BERLIN] Thorsten Dirks, who was the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for digitisation and finance, is...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.