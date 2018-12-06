Cybersecurity industry sees large salary increases amid talent crunch

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A DEARTH of cybersecurity talent plaguing Singapore has resulted in local industry salary increases of up to 40 per cent compared to last year.
Cynthia Cheung, senior consultant for infrastructure and cyber security at Robert Walters, said the recruitment company now sees
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg