VIRUS OUTBREAK: PHASE 3 AND BEYOND

Cyclical stocks linked to domestic consumption expected to benefit

Analysts see banks as long-term winners of recovery; F&B and telcos are other sectors forecast to get a boost
Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Investor and business sentiment has been lifted by optimism for a pick-up in economic activity following PM Lee's announcement that Phase 3 of Singapore's reopening will start on Dec 28.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

SINGAPORE's transition towards Phase 3 as the city-state joins the rest of the world to roll out vaccines to its citizens will be a boost to the local market, particularly for cyclical stocks with exposure to domestic demand, according to analysts.

This comes as investor...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for