Daily average value of securities traded rose 6% in May

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 10:57 PM
THE daily average value of securities traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in May was S$1.34 billion, up 6 per cent from April and up 6 per cent from May 2017.

Notably, some S$3.53 billion worth of securities changed hands on May 31, ahead of changes from MSCI's May 2018 semi-annual review of its equity indexes. This was the highest daily value of securities traded in a single day since May 31, 2013, SGX noted in its latest market statistics report out on Thursday.

Stock trading accounts for most of the traded value on the SGX, while structured warrants and Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs) make up a smaller portion.

Total securities market turnover stood at S$28.2 billion in May, up 6 per cent from April and up 6 per cent from May 2017.

Market turnover value of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) was S$236 million in May, up 18 per cent from April and down 8 per cent from May 2017.

Market turnover value of structured warrants and DLCs was S$1.4 billion, down 18 per cent from April and up 23 per cent from May 2017. DLCs were launched in July 2017.

The total market capitalisation value of the 745 companies listed on the SGX stood at S$1.02 trillion at the end of May.

There was one new Catalist listing during the month. Hyphens Pharma International, which sells speciality pharmaceutical products, raised S$15.6 million during its initial public offering.

There were 102 new bond listings in May which raised S$37.77 billion.

Total derivatives volume was 16.63 million, up 9 per cent from April and up 13 per cent from May 2017.

