Daily securities trading value dip 13% year on year in December

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE daily average value of securities traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) fell 13 per cent year on year in December to S$837 million, the market operator said.
Against November, daily average securities turnover slid 19 per cent.
Total securities market turnover
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg