Dairy sales lift F&N's Q2 profit to S$35.9m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED drinks maker Fraser & Neave (F&N) said on Tuesday that earnings doubled for its second quarter, lifted by stronger sales from its dairies businesses.
Net profit for the three months ended March 31 doubled to S$35.9 million, from S$15 million in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg