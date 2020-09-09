Darco Water Technologies files writ of summons, statement of claim against ex-director

DARCO Water Technologies has filed a writ of summons and statement of claim against its former director and executive officer Thye Kim Meng, claiming relief for his breach of duties in two projects.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday, Darco said the writ of summons and statement of claim were filed last Friday, but its legal counsel's attempts to serve the legal documents on Mr Thye on Sept 4 and Sept 6 were unsuccessful. Darco said it would continue with its efforts to effect service.

Mr Thye has also failed to respond to a letter of demand issued against him by Darco on Aug 12, for US$1.6 million in losses and damages suffered by the company due to his breach of duties in respect of the same two projects.

Darco shares last traded flat at S$0.16 on Aug 24.