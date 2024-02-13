Dasin Retail Trust appoints new CIO after firing previous executive demanding alleged outstandings

Mia Pei

Published Tue, Feb 13, 2024 · 1:50 pm Updated Tue, Feb 13, 2024 · 2:23 pm
Dasin Retail Trust's Shiqi Metro Mall (above). Chinese real estate veteran Wang Peng is the new CIO from Feb 13.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Dasin Retail Trust

THE trustee-manager of Dasin Retail Trust has appointed a new chief investment officer (CIO) after firing the previous CIO who demanded alleged outstandings owed by the trustee-manager, based on its bourse filing on Tuesday (Feb 13).

It received letters of demand on Jan 24 from four individuals: its chief executive officer Wang Qiu, chief financial officer Ng Mun Fai, executive secretary Liu Ting, as well as former CIO Lu Zhiqi, for payments totalling S$783,376 in respect of monthly salaries, payments made on behalf, and/or a loan extended to it.

On Feb 3, Dasin Retail Trust’s board of directors said that it is “seeking legal advice” on the matter.

The board, as the trust’s trustee-manager, has subsequently on Feb 5 given notice of termination to Lu, before entering into an employment agreement with Chinese real estate veteran Wang Peng, who will be the new CIO from Feb 13.

Wang will be responsible for overseeing, leading and executing the investment and asset management functions, as well as the restructuring efforts of the trustee-manager, said the board.

The leadership movement came as the management received a requisition notice for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) from a group of unitholders on Jan 19. The request to hold an EGM by unitholders entails the removal of the trust’s manager.

SEE ALSO

The unitholders also requested to internalise the trustee-manager function of Dasin Retail Trust and form a committee of the requisitioning shareholders claiming to own more than half the trust to identify and appoint a new board of directors.

Glory Class Ventures, as the other requestor for the EGM, sought to vote on three resolutions, including the removal of the current trustee-manager from Dasin Retail Trust. Glory Class Ventures holds about 11.8 per cent of the total voting rights of all the unitholders, according to its requisition notice dated Jan 22.

The trustee-manager said on Jan 26 that the EGM requisition notice was invalid, as the unitholders and Glory Class Ventures are not “unitholders” as defined under Section 54 of the Business Trusts Act 2004.

The counter of Dasin Retail Trust was trading flat at S$0.05 as at 1.20 pm on Tuesday.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

C-Suite

AGM/EGM

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Indonesia’s Pertamina to slash capacity at second-biggest refinery due to upgrade

Tiger Woods launches brand with TaylorMade after Nike split

Australia’s ANZ plans to cut 170 business banking jobs, union says

Traders bet on policy error in New Zealand as rate paths rupture

Broker’s take: RHB downgrades Manulife US Reit to ‘trading buy’; cuts NPI forecasts

Spacs still have a place for fast-growing startups: AvePoint CEO

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 30 minutes ago