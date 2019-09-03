You are here

Dasin Retail Trust calls for trading halt pending announcements

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 8:45 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Dasin Retail Trust on Tuesday morning requested an immediate trading halt, pending the release of announcements.

It had previously proposed to purchase Doumen Metro Mall in China for 1.37 billion yuan (S$274.8 million), funded with a mix of debt and equity. Unitholders then approved this purchase and the proposed issue and placement of new units to controlling unitholder Aqua Wealth Holdings, during an extraordinary general meeting on Aug 16.

Before Tuesday, its latest bourse filings were made on Aug 20, disclosing that some 1.2 million units in the business trust had been issued at 88.192 Singapore cents apiece to the trustee manager, as payment of the trustee fee and base fee component of its management fee for the period from April 1 to June 30.

Units of Dasin Retail Trust closed up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.59 per cent at S$0.86 on Monday.

