Dasin Retail Trust placement 1.2 times subscribed; purchase price for China malls unchanged

DASIN Retail Trust's placement was 1.2 times subscribed at an issue price of S$0.78 per unit - the lower end of its indicative price range of S$0.78 to S$0.80 per new unit.
A total of 120.5 million new units will be issued to raise some S$94 million in gross proceeds. The...
