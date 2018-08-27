You are here

Datapulse names new chairman

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 11:16 PM
THE board of Datapulse Technology on Monday announced the appointment of Aw Cheok Huat, a non-independent non-executive director, as the chairman of the board with effect from Aug 27, 2018.

In a statement, it said: "The board wishes to record its appreciation for the invaluable service and contribution that Mr Low Beng Tin has provided to the company in his capacity as the chairman of the board."

Mr Low was among the four that Ng Bie Tjin, the daughter of Datapulse’s co-founder and ex-finance director, had previously sought to boot out and replace with herself and three other candidates.

After a heated meeting at Datapulse Technology's extraordinary general meeting in April this year, the company's existing board members managed to keep their roles as the appointment of the new proposed directors was voted out.

