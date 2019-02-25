Datapulse served writ from former directors over alleged missed payment

DATAPULSE Technology on Monday said that it has been sued by its former executive directors - Ng Cheow Chye, Ng Cheow Leng and Si Yok Fong - who claim that the company owes them S$751,118 from a profit-sharing arrangement.

Datapulse has paid the directors a partial sum of S$589,000, but disputes the alleged balance payment of S$161,308 that the trio say is owed to them.

Datapulse is a former media storage business that made headlines for expanding into a haircare business before backing out of the deal later. In December, it said it would acquire Hotel Aropa in Seoul for 35 billion won (S$42.7 million).

Shares of Datapulse closed on Monday at S$0.275, up half a Singapore cent.