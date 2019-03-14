Datapulse swings into loss of S$336,000 in Q2

DATAPULSE Technology has posted a net loss of S$336,000 in the second quarter, reversing from a net profit of S$38.1 million in the same period a year earlier, in the absence of an exceptional gain on sale of a leasehold property.

Revenue in the three months ended Jan 31 was S$459,000, up 145.5 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue comprised mainly revenue generated from sale of goods by the group’s subsidiary Wayco of S$0.38 million, and dividend income of S$0.08 million from investments.

After Datapulse's sale of its Tai Seng leasehold property in the previous financial year (which resulted in an exceptional gain of S$44.6 million), all operations staff were retrenched and the group entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose all of its remaining Blu-Ray replication lines equipment used in the media storage business on July 25, 2018.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Consequently, the results from the media storage business have been presented as discontinued operations in the group’s statement of profit or loss.

Loss per share from continuing operations was 0.15 Singapore cents in the second quarter, compared to earnings per share of 19.54 cents in the same period a year earlier.

Net asset value per share was 35.91 Singapore cents as at Jan 31, down from 37.05 Singapore cents as at July 31 last year.