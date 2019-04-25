Datapulse to take 15% stake in Seoul hotel for 8.6b won

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DATAPULSE Technology is acquiring a 15 per cent stake in Seoul's Holiday Inn Express Euljiro hotel for 8.6 billion won (S$10.2 million), as part of a larger deal involving Bizcentre Capital.
Bizcentre Capital is a subsidiary of Plenitude Berhad, a Malaysia-listed
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg