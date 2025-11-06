DBS banks on deposit growth to keep income stable in 2026 as interest rates fall

CEO Tan Su Shan sees opportunities within the equities capital markets and debt capital markets, as corporates return to these segments amid lower rates

For Q3 2025, DBS’ net profit falls 2% on the year to S$2.95 billion. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] DBS expects its total income for 2026 to be around 2025 levels, as lower interest rates ahead can likely be mitigated by a growth in deposits, said chief executive Tan Su Shan.

Group net interest income (NII) will likely be weighed down by rate cuts in the US, a stronger Singapore dollar and based on the current Singapore Overnight Rate Average levels.

But the bank will make up for it with volume growth and fee growth, said Tan at a briefing for the lender’s third-quarter results on Thursday (Nov 6).