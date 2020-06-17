You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS brings community farming to Changi Business Park

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 1:23 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

IN addition to its banking services, DBS Asia Hub at Changi Business Park will soon also house a community farm with some 50 varieties of edible plants and herbs.

The  farm, dubbed the DBS Food Forest, will be completed at the end of this year. Conceptualised in partnership with social enterprise Edible Garden City, it will feature vegetables such as sweet potato leaves and watercress, herbs such as galangal and lemongrass, as well as a variety of tropical fruits.

“Having a supply of produce close by also reduces the number of trips that suppliers need to make to deliver ingredients to DBS premises. This not only helps reduce transport costs, but also contributes towards the lowering of carbon emissions,” South-east Asia’s largest lender said in a media statement on Wednesday.

The farm will be tended by DBS staff, who will help in weeding, maintenance and harvesting. The bank plans to work with the premises’ in-house cafeteria to use farm produce in preparing meals for its employees. 

“By bringing food production right to the workplace, we hope to get our employees interested enough in urban farming to be involved in one of the more than 1,500 community gardens across our housing estates, or to even try their hand at growing small batches of crops in their own home,” said DBS’s Singapore country head Shee Tse Khoon.

SEE ALSO

OCBC, DBS to hire over 5,000 this year, with emphasis on tech roles

In keeping with DBS’s vision for zero food waste, the farm will include an on-site composting system that converts organic waste from the cafeteria into organic fertiliser, which will in turn be used for the next harvest. This completes the cycle from crop to compost.

In the starting up phase, compost derived from coffee grounds collected at last year’s Singapore FinTech Festival will be used to fertilise the soil. 

The farm will also include carbon and resource-conserving features. For instance, waste wood chips and shavings will be compacted into “bricks” to line footpaths. A water-efficient drip irrigation system with an automatic timer will also be used to keep plants hydrated, while preventing unnecessary watering and wastage.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 01:16 PM
Government & Economy

India's coronavirus death toll leaps by 2,000 in record jump

[NEW DELHI] India's coronavirus death toll has leapt by more than 2,000 to reach 11,903, the government announced...

Jun 17, 2020 01:14 PM
Government & Economy

Australia says borders likely to stay closed until 2021

[SYDNEY] Australia is unlikely to reopen its border to international travellers until next year but will look to...

Jun 17, 2020 01:13 PM
Garage

Investment in Israeli financial tech firms doubled in 2019

[TEL AVIV] Investments in Israeli financial technology firms rose 107 per cent in 2019 to a record US$1.8 billion,...

Jun 17, 2020 12:27 PM
Transport

Scooters, e-bikes gain traction as virus lockdowns ease

[WASHINGTON] Electric bikes and scooters, dismissed before the pandemic as a curiosity or nuisance, are getting...

Jun 17, 2020 12:11 PM
Government & Economy

Pioneer, Merdeka Generation seniors to get S$255m in MediSave top-ups in July

PIONEER and Merdeka Generation seniors will receive a total of S$255 million in MediSave top-ups  in July under the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.